Big names effortlessly grace Rhythms on Da Runway launch

Shots from the launch

Notable fashion show, Rhythms on the Runway 2022, has been launched in Accra.

The event was graced by popular celebrities from all around Ghana and internationally.



Spearheaded by media expert and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, the launch which came off on September 30, saw a smooth sailing even when the rains threatened to end it.



With the crème de la crème in fashion coming through, KKD, in an interview, disclosed that the show will be better than the previous years.



According to him, the ten years of the fashion show have seen massive change, and while many people are looking to see what this year will bring, there is a surprise catch.



The launch had many interesting performances from some artistes including Edem, who delivered a beautiful live band performance to some of his hit tracks that got the guests shaking and wiggling their bodies to the tune.



Taking a stroll around the grounds, one could spot the likes of Rocky Dawuni, Freedom Jacob Caeser, popularly known as Cheddar, Juliet Ibrahim, fashion designer, Kwaku Brommon, and Dionne Slash Garvin among many notable faces.





















ADA/WA