Big reunion for ‘Things We Do for Love’ stars at Lois’ funeral

Actors from the 'Things We Do for Love' series in a shot

Things We Do for Love actor, Marleen, laid to rest

Stars pay last respect to ‘Things We Do for Love’ actor



Funeral service held for ‘Things We Do for Love’ actor, Marleen



Stars from the popular Ghanaian series, ‘Things We Do for Love’, did not only rally together to pay their last respect to their late colleague, Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful (Lois) but also seized the opportunity to catch up on old times.



In photos that emerged from the burial ceremony, stars including Adjetey Anang, Abeiku Acquah known as ‘Killa’, and Vincent McCauley known as Max, Alice Schreyer known as Dede, and the show's producer and director Ivan Quashigah were spotted vibing together.



Clad in black apparel, these individuals who were cast in the popular TV series about 22 years ago now appear all grown, clean and fresh in the pictures shared by Adjetey Annang on his Instagram page.



In an earlier development, they poured out glowing tributes to their late colleague, Lois, on social media.

A co-actor, Sena Tsikata, described the late actress as a ‘great fit’ for the role she played in ‘Things We Do for Love’.



“I also remember she was such a beautiful addition to the community that had been built on TV”, said Sena Tsikata who further said “outside of the cameras, she also had a great sense of humour. I still remember laughing on each of the days that we had to record and just remembering that she just had a wonderful disposition about her. She was very pleasant to work with.”



Producer for the ‘Things We Do for Love’ series, Ivan Quashigah also described Marleen as an angel.



“An Angel goes home today! RIPP MARLEEN”.



Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful was laid to rest on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and the funeral service was held at the Lashibi Funeral Home, Accra.



Watch the photos below













