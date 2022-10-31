1
Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy ditches Ferrari to teach her ‘boys’ humility

DJ CUPPY 53 DJ Cuppy is a popular daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

DJ Cuppy, a popular daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, seems to be focused on teaching her dogs named FunFun and Dudu, the other side of life.

Cuppy, who shared a picture of her and her dogs beside a train in London, UK, said taking public transport was her way of teaching them humility.

According to the billionaire daughter, her dogs must know every day is not for Ferrari.

Sharing the picture on her social media timeline, Cuppy wrote:

"Not everyday in my Ferrari for @DufuPoms My boys will be HUMBLE by force #MamaCups"

This post has since sparked several reactions from netizens on social media.

While some have labeled her 'unserious' for it, others think its a right thing to do.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)



See her post below:
