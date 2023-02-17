0
Bisa K’dei and Memphis Depay spotted hanging out in Spain

Memphis Kdei.jpeg Bisa Kdei and Memphis Depay

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Bisa Kdei, a multiple award-winning musician, has been spotted with Memphis Depay, a newly signed Atletico Madrid footballer.

The two buddies have been spotted several times partying and on charity grounds in Ghana, and as part of Memphis Depay's birthday celebration, the two decided to take the fun to Spain.

Memphis Depay, a featured artist on Bisa Kdei's most talked-about feature dubbed "Drinks On Me" off the "Original" album, has shared pictures and videos of them popping bottles together.

However, music lovers have been anticipating the visuals of "Drinks On Me" for a while now and have been questioning if this recent hangout is part of the "Drinks On Me" video shoot. Well, looking at these pictures, it seems we might be served soon.

Bisa Kdei's "Original" album, which features some of the best musicians on the African continent, including Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay, has been a success thus far.

