0
Menu
Entertainment

Bisa K’dei readies sensational new album release titled 'Original'

Original Bisa Kdei .jpeg Artwork for Bisa K'dei's Original album

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Bisa K'dei, one of Ghana's finest highlife artiste is set to release his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Original," in January 2023.

The "Original" album features some of the best musicians from around the world, with names yet to be unveiled. The highly-anticipated album also recruits some of Ghana's budding musical acts

Bisa K'dei, who is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished and multidimensional artistes in Ghana, has had an illustrious career spanning more than a decade.

Over the past few months, Bisa Kdei has released some teasers off the album, including "Criminal" and "Love You" which demonstrate how jam-packed the forthcoming album is.

Some past albums of Bisa K'dei, including "Highlife Konnect," "Thanks Giving," and "Break Through," have won some international and local accolades, having been performed around the world.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister