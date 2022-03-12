Bisa Kdei, Kidi combine on a heartfelt romantic song 'Love You'

Source: GNA

Love, they say, is a beautiful thing and music does spark the synergy between love birds.

Bisa Kdei and Kidi have sparked that sweet feeling of being in love with a sentimental song titled "Love You".



The new single produced by CJ Madeit is a beautifully curated duet between the two award-winning musicians and comes along with an entrancing video.



The video directed by Xbills Ebenezer is a perfectly synchronized masterpiece with each frame woven to proclaim a serenade atmosphere of love.



The song unravels the fun aspect of falling in love with a nerve-racking intro by Bisa Kdei, which says "Love doesn't cost a thing, and you are an amazing person and I hope that complimenting you is not a sin. If you tell me to commot my heart for you, I will do it, you just have to sip a wine and sleep..."

Kidi on his part delivered some ruthless lyrical vibes with his soothing voice on a single which fuses Highlife and Afro-pop producing a powerful masterpiece.



The new song is part of Bisa Kdei's new album which would be released later in the year.



Watch the song below:



