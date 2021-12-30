Bisa Kdei delivers energetic performance at 'R2bees & Friends'

Bisa Kdei entertains fans at R2bees concert

Bisa Kdei held audiences spellbound with his vigorous performance at the just ended 'R2bees & Friends' concert.



Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei, showed up at the 'R2bees & Friends' on December 29, 2021, to throw his support behind the music group R2Bees and thrilled fans to some of his hit songs.

Known for delivering mid-tempo tunes that always bring out the best in him, Bisa Kdei impressed the crowd when he sang ‘Mansa,’ ‘Brother Brother,’ among other songs.



The artiste recently performed in Sierra Leone in Freetown from November 26-27, 2021, with an array of other music stars from across the continent to showcase their musical prowess at one of the best music festivals in the world dubbed “Eco-fest”.



Amidst the entertainment brouhaha on social media surrounding Shatta Wale’s comments about Nigerians, Wizkid pulled a surprise appearance at the 'R2bees & Friends' concert and didn’t leave without a performance.



