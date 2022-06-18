0
Bisa Kdei does not write my songs – Gyakie

Gyakie 32j.png Gyakie

Afrobeat singer and Songwriter Jackline Acheampong, popularly known in the music industry as Gyakie has cleared the air on rumors circulating on social media that musician Bisa Kdei writes her songs.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the singer stated emphatically that, she has been writing her songs ever since her first song came out.

“My name is Gyakie. I’m a singer and a songwriter. Ever since my first song came out, I have written every single song that has come out myself. I write my own songs and that’s just about it, so please stop that”, she stated.

The songbird reiterated that Bisa Kdei does not write her songs, but rather, he, "trusted her music career before she became popular”.

“I have been seeing it online a lot that Bisa Kdei is my ghostwriter. He is somebody I actually love his music and he’s one person that actually trusted my sound from the beginning. So I respect him for that”, she clarified.

Speaking on why she is known as the songbird, the singer stated that the name was given to her by her manager.

"My Manager actually gave me that name and I mean birds sing beautifully and I sing beautifully as well, so it makes so much sense to call me the songbird”, according to Gyakie.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
