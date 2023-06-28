0
Menu
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei’s comment about Sarkodie’s song that incurred the wrath of netizens

Bisa Kdei Sobber Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trolls have been directed at Bisa Kdei, after sharing his two cents on Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson.

The highlife singer took to Twitter to praise the rapper’s ‘Try Me’ tune which has since taken over social media, but unfortunately, his comments weren’t well received.

Bisa Kdei retweeted the said song and wrote as caption, “I’ve listened to this like 10 times. Heeerrrrrh…with fire emojis.”

This triggered wild responses from netizens who have claimed that the ‘Mansah’ hitmaker is taking sides.

“Comot for der.. opana dey fool u dey praise am,” a social media user wrote.

“You’ve listened to the song more than the number of hit songs you have recorded,” another tweep wrote.

“If Becca is to write a book about you, would you get the words to reply? Pipe down Masa,” said another.

While the trolls intensified, Bisa stormed Twitter, once again, clarifying his statement.

“We don’t have to attach negativity to everything someone writes. I'm acknowledging a song and a rap legend as a writer. Their problem is their problem boss.”

Sarkodie’s reply

Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is his intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.

One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.

In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.

However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.

Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.

Yvonne Nelson’s rants

After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.

She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurt her the most.

























EB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: