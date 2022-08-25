Bishop Bonegas details his 'downfall', makes allegations against fellow pastors

Founder of the Great Fire Pentecostal International, Dr Bishop Bonegas

Dr Bishop Bonegas, the founder of the Great Fire Pentecostal International, has disclosed that some Ghanaian preachers and prophets who were threatened by his special gift of healing the sick teamed up to plan his downfall.

The prophet who had a large congregation and several church branches scattered across the country detailed how he lost his prominence back in 2015 in an interview on Onua TV.



According to Bishop Bonegas, he was the only preacher in Ghana who could heal the sick just by a touch of their television set.



All these abilities coupled with his prominence drew large crowds to his church services and on special events, the turnout was overwhelming. This caused jealousy among some men of God, he claimed.



Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart, the preacher who denied death rumours detailed the rot in the modern-day church.



"There is propaganda in the church, we have something called Christian mafia. In my case, they came at with mafia and propaganda. They were intimidated by the gift of God upon me. It was only Prophet TB Joshua from Nigeria who carried a similar grace. There are several preachers and prophets in Ghana but it is hard to come across a deliverance minister. Yes, we have minor ones but when we come to the major ones, those who can give healing through a touch of one's television set, we don't have one in Ghana.

"That is the grace I carry and so when God launched me, everywhere got loosed. I quite remember back in Dansoman, the 10,000 chairs I used to hire weren't enough for the people who visited my church. I used to start my 31 December All Night at 3 PM in the afternoon and by 9 PM there will be over 35,000 people seated.



"People started asking who I was, and then the Christian mafia set in. It came from my own people, the preachers. They worked against me, it was termed 'adwuma'. All part of plans to work against me. That was the same time I stopped preaching on the media around 2015 and 2016," he said.



The founder of the Great Fire Pentecostal International also shared how one of his huge structures was destroyed by a storm.



"On June 9, 2019, a great wind destroyed my church structure that accommodated 5,000 people. I quite remember it was a Friday, the wind destroyed everything, chairs and instruments almost amounting to two million cedis," he added.



