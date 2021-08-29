Bishop Obinim's father laid to rest

Father of the Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has been laid to rest.

Angel Obinim as he’s popularly referred to, arrived at the funeral grounds in a phantom Rolls Royce car with a delegation of young men believed to be members of his congregation.



Flanked by two bodyguards as well as some members of his congregation, he first exchanged customary greetings with some family members and elders at the grounds before marching straight into the tent where the remains of his father have been laid in state.



After a 2-minute period of silence in respect for his departed father, Obinim walked out to sit under the set canopies with the rest of the crowd, in a very solemn mood.

Obinim, according to his wife, Florence Obinim, was the last son of his father from his mother’s side. According to reports, his father who was popularly called Agya Bonsu, died on April 9, after he was rushed to the hospital at Bosomoe in Kumasi.



