0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Bitter souls’ – Paul Okoye’s new lover slams those criticizing their relationship

Paul Okoye Wdd Paul Okoye and girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Instagram influencer and model, Ivy Ifeoma, the new lover of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has slammed those criticizing her relationship with the singer.

The father of three via his Instagram story on Sunday, December 11, 2022, shared several clips of himself and his new lover in church for thanksgiving.

He captioned the video with an appreciation post to God. The couple also enjoyed a sumptuous meal together thereafter.

This earned them several criticisms online, especially as rumours made the rounds that Paul was cheating on his wife, Anita before their marriage crashed.

Responding to trolls, Ivy took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself, gesticulating about how people are talking about their relationship.

She further described the trolls as bitter souls who are hovering around the earth but she would ignore them.

She wrote: “Bitter souls hovering around earth but its between you and your God”.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tattle Room ???????? ???? (@thetattleroomng)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer