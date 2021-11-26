Black Friday tips: Shop, save, play safe!

Black Friday is marked on November 26

Black Friday offers great deals to shoppers

Thousands of people shop for Black Friday



What to know when buying items online



It's that time of the year again, Black Friday!



As you plan to take advantage of all the amazing deals in your favourite supermarket or online shop, there is some essential information that you need to know.



People worldwide will on today, November 26, be grabbing items ahead of the festive season.

Whether you are buying home appliances, groceries, clothes, and all your essential products, you need to play save to avoid being swindled especially with online shopping.



Wear your mask in crowded places







Long queues have started mounting in shops offering great deals today. Don't forget that COVID-19 is still with us and we need to adhere to all the safety protocols.



Keep safe, if possible avoid crowded places. You need strength to party and spend time with family this Christmas.

Start shopping early







Be warned, there are thousands of people eyeing the same product you plan to grab this Black Friday. You should start shopping early to prevent disappointment.



The early birds will be saving some cedis, don't be left out.



Buy from trusted online shops





Word on the street is that times are hard.



Don't be found on the wrong side this season. Only buy from trusted online shops to prevent being duped. If possible, consult friends before making any electronic payment for a product or item purchased from an online shop.



Don’t exceed your budget





In case you have forgotten, the month of January seems to have over days 60 days, it never ends. Just kidding.



All we are trying to say is that don't spend all your savings this Black Friday.



It is better to save some extra cedis for a rainy day. Only purchase what you need.