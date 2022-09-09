Black Kat GH drops 'So Much Love' with a touch of Kwabena Kwabena

Black Kat GH

Finally "Boom Boom Nation" gets to groove with a banger from Black Kat GH with the signature of ace highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.

The all-new and crisp melody from Black Kat GH is dubbed " So Much Love" featuring multiple-award winner Kwabena Kwabena.



The UK-based Ghanaian Albert Tuffour releases this new single "So Much Love" on September 9, 2022.



The lyrical creation which was tactfully crafted with the African flavour tells the story of a love worth dying for.



The power-packed duo Black Kat GH and the sultry Kwabena Kwabena bring their diversities to bear in the execution of what could be termed as one of Ghana's finest ever love songs.



Mr Boom or Kuhaa! as he is affectionately called, is poised to thrill music lovers with soothing authentic lyrical works with a touch of cultural essence.

"So Much Love" ft Kwabena Kwabena was mastered by Ubeatz, mixed by Kc Beatz and produced by the phenomenal beat maker Amagidon. This hit is powered by BIGGNASH Promotions which is currently managing the artiste in the diaspora.



The official video was edited by SwanzyOfficial and the Visuals by Click Shot



Save the date September 9, 2022, to be among the first to jam to Black Kat GH's latest song with Kwabena Kwabena on the track "So Much Love".



