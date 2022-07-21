0
Black Kat GH’s ‘Xclusive Non Stop Mix’ finally out

Black Kat GH.jpeg Black Kat GH

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: Richard Asamoah

Black Kat GH has finally heeded the calls of fans to release an all-in-one package of his best works and he calls it the ‘Xclusive Non-Stop Mix’.

The compilation mixed by DJ LIMS brings together hits tracks from Black Kat GH’s ‘Self-Fulfilling Prophecy Album’ and other singles.

Xclusive Non-Stop Mix features carefully selected tracks by Albert Tuffuor otherwise known as Black Kat GH.

So, if you are looking to cool off with authentic Afrobeat, hip-hop and hiplife songs of contemporary times then treat yourself to Black Kat GH’s latest release of non-stop compilation from his music portfolio.

The Xclusive Non-Stop Mix is currently available on all social media handles of Black Kat GH and all digital platforms.

Get ready to groove for a whole hour and 10 minutes with something crisp from Black Kat GH.

