Black Kat GH set to thrill fans at 2023 Kuhaa Homecoming bash

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Kuhaaanation has gone agog in anticipation of a grand homecoming bash by popular hip-hop/hiplife artiste Black Kat GH.

The rare event organized by Ghanaian-UK-based musician Black Kat GH and promoted by BiggNashPromotions will feature top lyrical crooners like Dr. Cryme, Agbeshie, and other surprised artistes.



Black Kat GH born Albert Tuffuor speaking to this reporter indicated that, he is excited to meet fans across the country, hence his decision to heed to the calls of music lovers to stage a show in Tema, Accra and Kumasi under his homecoming trail.



" I feel privileged to have the opportunity to share my talent with Ghanaians and I promise to serve you all my very best since I made my entrant in the music scene. This homecoming event has something for everyone. So make it a point to be there, " Black Kat GH told this reporter.

The event will kick off from Tema on the 20th and 21st January , before he stops over at East legon on 28th of January. He will draw down the curtains finally in Kumasi on the 4th of February, 2023.



If you're a hiplife lover save the date to experience Black Kat GH's live concert in Ghana.



Black Kat GH is known for hit songs including, "So Much Love ft Kwabena Kwabena", “Human Being No Good” Ft Choirmaster of Praye, “Kumerican Anthem”, “Mo Awu” (Dem Dead) ft Ed Ill, “Wo ye Real” ft Flowking Stone, I Do It ft Teresa D, among others.