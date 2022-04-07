0
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif’s ‘Kweku the Traveller’ takes over social media few days after release

Black Sherif1.webp Black Sherif

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Barely few days after the release of ‘Kweku the Traveller’ by Black Sherif, social media users have jumped on the track with most posting videos of themselves rapping along the track.

On social media, it has been observed that most users joined in the challenge with some rapping under showers.

Surprisingly, Most Nigerians including actors, musicians have also jumped on the ‘Kweku the Traveller’ challenge with some claiming Black Sherif is a Nigerian.

On the other hand, most social media users from Ghana have also tried to explain to their Nigerian Brothers who are claiming ownership of Blacko that he is Ghanaian.

The Kweku the traveller which was released on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 made it to number one on Apple Music in Nigeria, aside topping most streamed hip pop music in Ghana.

Meanwhile, on Audiomack, his Black Sherif made it to number 2 most streamed hip pop artists.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Related Articles: