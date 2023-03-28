Black Sherif, Idris Elba and other celebrities’ ‘hangout’ with Kamala Harris

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, was spotted among celebrities who accompanied US Vice President, Kamala Harris, on a tour at the Vibrate Space, a community recording studio for young creatives at the Freedom Skatepark in Accra.
The US Vice President who is currently on a 3-day visit to Ghana visited the studio in the company of African American celebrities including; Idris Elba, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Baaba J, Ria Boss, Moses Sumney, and Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.
In a couple of pictures making rounds on the internet, Kamala Harris was seen interacting with the celebrities as they were taken on a tour around the edifice.
This comes after they embarked on a ‘meet and greet’ with the cast of the popular YOLO TV series, which features the likes of Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annang and many others.
Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana precedes a weeklong trip to Africa, as part of concerted efforts to broaden US outreach in some countries on the continent.
