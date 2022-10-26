Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Kidi, D’Black, others battle it out for DJs Song of the Year

Ghana DJ Awards

The DJs song of the year, a category of the Ghana DJ Awards which recognizes songs that were played most by DJs during a year under review, is a fiercely contested bracket.

While the category is an opportunity for the Ghana DJ Awards to honour musicians who produce some of the most played songs by DJs, it is also an opportunity for artists to recognize the importance of DJs in promoting their songs.



Making his first entry into the category is Black Sherif with his popular jam "Kweku the Traveler". During the year under review, Kweku the Traveler has enjoyed massive airplay on radio, TV, and events across the country and beyond.



In addition, the song broke into the Nigerian market as it became the first Ghanaian song to rank number 1 on the top 100 Music Chart on Apple Music. It is, therefore, not surprising that Killer Blacko made the cut for the DJs song of the year.



Accordingly, after winning last year's edition with his original hit song "Touch It", Kidi is back in the sticks. Interestingly, a remixed version of "Touch It", which features American rapper Tyga, is up for the DJ's song of the year. So will he do a back-to-back? We await.



Also on the list is Camidoh's popular jam "Sugar Cane Remix", which features Nigerian acts Darko and Mayorkun alongside Ghanaian singer King Promise. Camidoh, with this tune, topped Nigerian's top 100 songs on the Apple Music chart, becoming the second Ghanaian to reach that milestone after Black Sherif.



Receiving enormous airplay by DJs across the country, Sarkodie’s Non-Living Thing, which features Nigerian singer Oxlade got a nod in the category.

Who else is taking on the above? No other than Kuami Eugene with his "Take Over" song which went viral after DJs started giving it a massive spinning on the radio and at pubs across the country. The nomination puts the Lynx signee in close contention with his label mate Kidi for the coveted award.



Fa No Fom hitmaker DJ Azonto is equally on the list for the top prize. The song’s title has grown to become a popular saying among music lovers. Due to the songs catchy lyrics, it has been on rotation across major pubs and clubs as well as event grounds across the country.



D'black is up for the big prize with his song "Sheege", which features fast-rising Ghanaian female singer Gyakie. The tune has enjoyed popularity among partygoers and attendees as DJs drop it as part of their playlists. It is undoubtedly going to be a tough one.



Finally on the list is Afrobeat sensation Kelvyn Boy's song "Down Flat". According to Kelvyn Boy, the song, written in less than 20 minutes, has gone viral worldwide. While the song made giant strides by making great entries on Billboard's Afrobeat top charts, it made it into almost every DJ's playlist.



The 10th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards, christened Africa's Biggest DJ Event, is scheduled to come off on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower in Accra. Some acts billed to perform include Stonebwoy, Obaapa Christy, Kuami Eugene, Increbible Zigi, Keche, amongst others.