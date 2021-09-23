Black Sherif, Yaw Tog, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, others earn AFRIMA 2021 nominations

Stonebwoy, Yaw Tog and Sarkodie

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Yaw Tog, Black Sheriff, Gyakie, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Rex, Diana Hamilton and Dancegodlloyd have been nominated for the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the international committee of AFRIMA released the 2021 nominees list on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.



The list covered over 8,880 songs submitted for adjudication.



It also featured over 400 songs from artists in the 30 continental and 10 regional categories, cutting across African talents and creatives living on the continent and in the diaspora.



Leading the 2021 nominations is South Africa’s Blaq Diamond, with eight slots for their song ‘SummerYoMuthi’.



Focalistic snagged seven nominations for his hit single ‘Ke Star’ (Remix) featuring Davido and Vigro Deep.



With his hit song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, Wizkid follows closely with six nominations, including ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’, ‘Best Male Artist in Western Africa’ and ‘Album of the Year’

The Afrobeat singer’s other nominations are ‘Best African Collaboration’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, and ‘Best Artiste’, ‘Duo or Group in African R n B Soul’.



Omah Lay has four nominations in ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’; ‘Best Artiste in Western Africa’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop’ and ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’ categories.



Also, in the group of four nominations are Davido, Fally Ipupa (DRC Congo); MHD (Guinea); Patoranking; and Rayvanny (Tanzania).



Burna Boy, Bella Shmurda, Olakira, Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Vector all had three nominations each.



The award event will be broadcast live from Lagos on 84 TV stations in 109 countries from November 19 to 21.