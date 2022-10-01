Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage display dance moves during a hangout

Blacko displays dance moves

Famous Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has been spotted hanging out with Nigerian female vocalist, Tiwa Savage, in a video that was circulated on social media.

In a post shared by a social media user; 'One blog stop', the pair wowed people with a lovely interpretation of the famous legwork dance that goes with the vigorous shoulder dance moves.



It is uncertain where the two vocalists met, yet they appear to have had a decent bond while having fun together displaying different dance moves.



This video comes shortly after Ghana witnessed one of the biggest shows, the Global Citizen Festival a week ago at Independence Square where ten and thousands of people trooped in the watch American artistes, Usher and SZA perform.



Tiwa who was not billed to perform at the event shocked fans when she was invited on stage by Usher in the middle of his performance.



Tiwa jumped onto the stage barefooted with so much energy while performing her famous song, ‘Somebody’s Son’ among a few hit tracks to her credit.



The mother of one mounted the stage wearing a short sparkly skirt she matched with a stylish short-sleeved top that exposed her full-arm tattoos.

Other artistes who performed at the show were, Sarkodie, Stormzy, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie among others.















ADA/WA