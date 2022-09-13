Black Sherif bags BET Hip Hop Awards nomination

Black Sherif

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has been nominated for this year’s BET award. The music sensation’s name was pencilled down in the category of 'Best International Flow' award where he looks forward to clinching the coveted award.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker becomes the second Ghanaian to be nominated for the category after rapper Sarkodie secured and won the same category in 2019.



He shrugged off competition from Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).



Black Sherif, however, faces stiff competition from other artiste from Africa, Europe and the Americas this year.

He will slug it out with Blxckie from South Africa, Nadia Nakai from Zimbabwe, Benjamin Epps and Le Juiice from France, Central Cee and Knucks from the United Kingdom, Haviah Mighty from Canada and Tasha and Tracie from Brazil.



The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will be aired on September 30, 2022, at Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.