0
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif becomes the first Ghanaian act to perform at the Wireless Festival in the UK

Black Sherif Fwdjhds.jpeg Black Sherif

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

High-flying Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif thrilled revellers at the Wireless Festival with an energetic set list from his amazing award-winning catalogue at Finsbury Park, London.

 

On the heels of a successful US and Europe tour that saw him perform at Couleur Cafe Festival, Belgium; SummerJam Festival in Köln; Afronation Portugal; and Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, the 'Oil in my Head' crooner once again took centre stage with an incredible display of flair, delivering an energy-filled performance at one of Europe’s most revered festivals in Summer, Wireless Festival UK, which had other artists such as Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, Ice Spice, 50 Cent, Fivio Foreign, and Lil T-Jay, among other equally amazing talents.

The festival, which started on Friday, July 7, saw over 50,000 people in attendance throughout the weekend festivities. Doors were opened from 1.30 pm on Friday until 10.30 pm, from 11 am until 10.30 pm on Saturday, and from 11 am until 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Wireless Festival is an annual hip-hop festival that takes place in Finsbury Park, London and is widely known for its energetic A-list hip-hop roster and crazy after parties.

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: