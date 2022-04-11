Black Sherif can win a Grammy for Ghana - Sonnie Badu

Rapper Black Sherif

Black Sherif tops charts with KTT

Sonnie Badu tells Blacko to stay humble



KTT earns most Shazamed song



Black Sherif's back-to-back production of hit songs has attracted the attention of award-winning gospel singer, Sonnie Badu.



The 'Wonder God' crooner has tipped the 20-year-old rapper to win a Grammy Award for Ghana in the future should he keep up with his hardwork.



Black Sherif has been admonished to remain humble and focused.

Dr Badu, like many music lovers, has rated Blacko as the next big thing in the Ghanaian music scene. His latest song, 'Kwaku The Traveller' KTT released on March 30, has been topping charts locally and internationally.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Instagram, the gospel singer congratulated him for being able to penetrate the Nigerian music market.



"Breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I've been here over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music.



"I am very proud of you @blacksherif_ your music is a breath of fresh air. Remain humble and focused, come up with more bars and stay clean. Hopefully, you can win a Grammy for Ghana music sometime in the future. #DrBadu," he wrote.



KTT has received tons of airplay becoming the most Shazamed song in April this year.

See the post below:



