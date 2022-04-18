1
Black Sherif delivers an electric performance in Nigeria

Black Sherif Screenshot 2022.png Rapper Black Sherif

Mon, 18 Apr 2022

Blacko makes history in Nigeria

Young rapper delivers excellent performance in Nigeria

KTT by Black Sherif tops charts

Young rapper, Black Sherif, has been making Ghana proud with his music and energetic performance whenever he mounts the stage.

The award-winning Ghanaian artiste has once again delivered a remarkable performance in the West African state, of Nigeria where he has gradually broken into their music market.

Blacko's latest single, 'Kwaku The Traveller' has been making waves and topping charts in the country.

He was billed to perform at this year's Homecoming Festival in Lagos with top Nigerian artistes.

Gracing the stage, the young rapper received massive applause from the charged crowd who sang along to all his hit songs including the 'Second Sermon' remix that featured Grammy award-winning Burna Boy.

The venue came to a complete shutdown when he performed 'Kwaku The Traveller', the new favourite of music lovers.

Below is a snippet of Blacko's performance shared by British rapper, ArrDee:

