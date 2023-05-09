1
Black Sherif deserved to win Artiste of the Year award – Piesie Esther breaks silence

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel music star Piesie Esther has congratulated arch-competitor Black Sherif for winning the ultimate Vodafone Ghana Music Awards accolade during the 6 May 2023 event.

Ms Esther spoke to Metro TV’s Dessy Fayden on the red carpet after the music awards show ended right after the declaration of Black Sherif as the Artiste of the Year.

“In fact, we say a big congratulation to Black Sherif,” Piesie Esther said. “I know he deserves it and that’s why he has won it.”

She noted that she was leaving the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Accra, with two awards and she was content.

“I’m okay,” she answered when Fayden asked how she felt about the number of awards she received.

She added, however, that: “We’re going to work hard and definitely, we’re going to achieve more.”

Her confidence is inspired by her Christian faith.

“Yes, we believe in God that there’s still more ahead of us,” the singer-songwriter with 20 years’ experience noted.

The award-winning ‘Way3 Me Yie (He’s Prospered Me)’ is Piesie Esther’s latest song.

For it, she received the Best Gospel Song and Gospel Artiste of the Year awards at the 24th edition of Charterhouse’s VGMAs.

