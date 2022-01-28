Black Sherif enrols in the University of Ghana after ditching UPSA

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif

Rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, better known as Black Sherif has confirmed enrolling in Ghana's premier university, the University of Ghana (UG), weeks after announcing that he had quit University of Professional Studies, Accra.



Blacko on January 20 tweeted that he was elated by the thoughts of getting back to the lecture hall to further his education in a degree programme.



"Back to school next week, can’t wait," read his post.

One of his die-hard fans, Nana Yaw wrote: "Bag that degree and move on…Really important!"



Another Ghbeliever had this to say: "You have to make Mama feel better, wherever she is !!! So you have to go back to school superstar."



Days after the big announcement that got fans commending him, the president of the University of Ghana Business School Students Association, Ebenezer Yeboah, gave a clue that the rapper had enrolled in UG.



"You didn't finish your manual registration at UG the last time," he tweeted.



Blacko in response noted that he couldn't complete his registration due to the long queue.

He wrote: "Yes yes, I got done with it two days ago. the queue was long the last time."



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker in interaction with followers disclosed that he had withdrawn from the UPSA due to some challenges he encountered as a student adding that he felt left behind.



Check out the tweets below:





back to school next week. can’t wait — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) January 20, 2022