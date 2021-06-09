Black Sherif explains why he sleeps with lady’s hairnet

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif has disclosed that as part of his branding, he will continue to cover his hair with Durack for his appearance to be uniquely be identified.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online, the money hitmaker stated that he even sleeps with ladies hair net even when he is sleeping and this is because he always wants to cover his hair at all times.



He added that despite the fact that he used to have different types of hairstyles in the past, he has now resolved in covering up his hair.



Black Sheriff asserted, everything he does now as an artiste and a musician is simply because he’s got immense love for it hence he acts and shows it through his craft.

Watch the video below:



