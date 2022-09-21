Black Sherif gears up for ‘Soja’ on Thursday

Ghanaian artist, Black Sherif

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has announced the release date for a new song ‘Soja’.

The record set to be released on Thursday, September 22, 2022, comes as a surprise to fans. This will be his fourth studio recording song in 2022.



It is the official solo follow-up to his world-famous ‘Kwaku the Traveller’.



The song which topped charts across the various digital streaming platforms with its enormous global crossover prowess was co-signed by a lot of industry greats such as DJ Khaled, and Timberland among others.



According to Black Sherif, via a Tuesday, September 20, 2022, tweet, the song “was penned down in a bloody war.”



Black Sherif’s massive breakthrough had been heralded since the release of his “First Sermon” freestyle in May 2021. As a voice of the Youth, this viral hit followed up with “Second Sermon” two months later, introducing him as a force to be reckoned with in 2021.

During the maiden edition of the Ghana Music 2021 Awards, Black Sherif, who had been making waves in the local and international music space, bagged three awards the night, including Hip-hop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, and New Artiste of the Year.



He also took home four coveted awards at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards which took place at the Grand arena of the Ghana international conference.



In June 2022, Boomplay announced Black Sherif as the first Ghanaian artist to surpass 100 Million streams on their platform.



