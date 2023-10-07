Black Sherif has everything it takes to take Ghana to places – Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian singers Black Sherif and Sonnie Badu

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has hailed Black Sherif.

Barely a day ago, it came to light that the young artiste had won the Best International Flow award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



Speaking in a recent interview sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Baba’ hitmaker praised Sherif.



He said the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker has what it takes to take Ghana to places at this moment.

Sonnie Badu added that Black Sherif’s win was a win for Ghana.



“Black Sherif just received an award in the US. That’s what Ghana wants. If I was part of the entertainment fraternity, everybody [would] project that guy. That’s what Nigerians do,” he said on Daybreak Hitz.



“He has everything it takes to take Ghana to that place at this moment. We have to be deliberate. If I was an entertainment minister, I would look out for this guy. What we need to do is to project him in this season. It’s his time now. Everybody has their own time. It’s a Ghana agenda and not an individualistic agenda. Black Sherif is from Ghana, if he wins then Ghana wins,” Sonnie added.