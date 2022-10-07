Black Sherif is Bob Marley incarnated - Sonnie Badu

Rapper Black Sherif and Bob Marley

Twenty-year-old Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, also known as Blacko has won the heart of gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, who has commended the young champ for his hard work and rise in the local industry.

According to Dr Badu, Blacko is the incarnation of Jamaica's iconic reggae singer and songwriter, Bob Marley.



This comes after carefully following the progress and talent of the rapper who on October 6 released his maiden album titled 'The Villain I Never Was'.



"I think this young man @blacksherif_ is BoB Marley incarnate living in Ghana. His song writing abilities are just incredible," read the Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Also reacting to his latest album, the preacher of the gospel prophesied that Blacko was going to be a music giant on the African continent.



Dr Sonnie Badu added: "This new album solidifies the fact that - he will be one of the Giants of African music. And he will surely win some #Grammys for Ghana .. May God protect you from jealousy, envy, and premature termination as you walk in your giftings…. #DrBadu."



The rappers' 14-track album has received positive feedback from music lovers, his colleagues and industry players.

OPD/BB