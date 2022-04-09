Black Sherif is a real talent - Rex Omar

Singer Rex Omar

Rex Omar hails Blacko

Blacko Sherif's single becomes an instant hit



Rex speaks on how the industry needs to encourage Blacko



Ghanaian highlife legend, Rex Omar has tipped rapper, Black Sherif as the next big thing in the music industry.



Rex is the latest to praise Blacko for his exceptional talent in music that has witnessed him creating monster hits like First Sermon and Second Sermon.



The interim Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) in a post on Facebook described Black Sherif as a "real talent" adding that he needs to be protected and encouraged to do more.



Blacko following the release of his latest single ' Kwaku The Traveller' in March this year, has topped charts both locally and internationally with many celebrating him for his remarkable songwriting skills.

Rex Omar on April 5 took to his official Facebook page to celebrate the young champ, he wrote "BLACK SHERIF is a real talent, very young and needs all our guidance, protection, encouragement and support."



Meanwhile, the rapper has explained that his background as well as stories of friends and family influences his songwriting.



See the post below:







