Black Sherif is a star, treat him as such – Kwabena Kwabena to Ghanaians

Black Sherif Sad.png Black Sherif

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Talented highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, has complained bitterly about how Ghanaians treat fast-rising artiste, Black Sherif.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, Ghanaians are refusing to treat Black Sherif as the star he is because they can’t handle his talent.

‘One boy I pity so much is Black Sherif, Ghanaians can’t handle his talent because we can’t treat him as a star. He is a star and he needs every attention as a star’, he said

In an interview on Power Entertainment with Agyemang Prempeh, the ‘bue kwan’ hit maker bemoaned how Ghanaians are finding faults in Blacko.

However, the same people who hailed the young rapper when he started his career are the same people finding faults now.

‘Same people who praised him when he came to the limelight are the same people finding faults now,' he added.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong known professionally as Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo.

He gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem “Second Sermon” released in July 2021.

