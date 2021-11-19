Black Sherif is currently the hottest artiste in Ghana – Strongman

Ghanain musician, Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, has named Black Sheriff the hottest musician in Ghana currently.

He said this while explaining the importance of musicians staying relevant in the music industry.



According to him, the industry is one that evolves “and each person has his or her time to be on top.”



He said, “The same people who supported Joey B and Papi Kojo are the same people supporting Kwesi Arthur and Black Sherif today. That is how it is in the music industry. Once a new person takes over the scenes, they become the most relevant.”



He told Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s 'Ayekoo After Drive' Show, “Before the rise of Kumerica, Black Sherif did not have the recognition he has now and now that he is on top, it is obvious some fans will prefer him to Kumericans because he is currently the hottest artiste in Ghana.”



He however stated that it does not make the other artistes irrelevant but, “it is a wind bound to blow in the music industry and depending on the direction the wind blows, the air will definitely get to you eventually.”

He added that for artistes to stay relevant, they need to be consistent. “Sarkodie will always be one of the top artistes in the country because he has made himself relevant through consistency.”



He believes this is what Black Sherif has done to be where he is now.



“He is currently dominating almost all the top 10 music charts in the country. That tells you he is currently the hottest artiste in the country. Gyakie and Yaw Togg have all been the hottest at some point,” he said.



Strongman believes one thing about relevancy is that the artiste does not necessarily have to be the hottest. “In as much as Black Sherif is the hottest now, if Sarkodie and Black Sherif should organise a concert, a lot of people will attend Sarkodie’s because of his growth in the industry which cannot be taken away from him.”



He advised his colleagues to always try to stay relevant because, “You do not necessarily need to be the hottest, but you need to stay relevant, just try to always stay in the conversation.”