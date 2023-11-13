Black Sherif is next – Sally Mann on Shatta Wale’s court sanction

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Sally Mann has established that it is about time artistes are held accountable for every bit of unprofessionalism showcased during their dealings with business partners.

Reacting to the victory granted the Wildaland organizers in their case against Shatta Wale, the popular entertainment pundit said Black Sherif is next in line to face a similar fate.



It can be recalled that the Cruise People Ltd, organizers of the Afro Cruise Jam, sued Black Sherif, and demanded over $100k compensation for breach of contract.



In the suit filed at a High Court, they alleged that Black Sherif failed to honour the agreement between them leading to the cancellation of the concert he had been scheduled for in August.



They are insisting on nothing but compensation and have prayed the court to direct Black Sherif to make available the booking fee with interests, some monies lost in securing the cabins, advertisement fees, and so on to the tune of $100,000.



However, judging from the court’s final ruling pertaining to the ‘Shatta Wale-Wildaland’ case, Sally Mann said she is anticipating that Black Sherif will go through the same tangent.



“I am anticipating the same level for Black Sherif who took some money from a travel and tour agency. He also should be embarrassed so that he can pay the money,” Sally retorted during a discussion on Power FM.

She added that a lot of booking contracts had been signed for the forthcoming ‘December in Ghana’ concerts, and as such, any artiste who would be unprofessional in their dealings with clients should be dragged through the mud.



“As usual, all eyes are on Ghana this festive season. They said over 200 shows are scheduled to take place in the country. So, we won’t allow any artiste to rubbish our hard work. If any of them should mess up, the law should deal with them accordingly,” she emphasized.



Background



The ‘Wildaland Festival’ organizers have triumphed in a two-year-long legal tussle against Shatta Wale who breached their contract sometime in 2021.



Shatta Wale was hurled before the court for his failure to show up at the Wildaland Festival in 2021 after receiving a full performance fee of $120,000, among others.



After years of back-and-forth, an Accra High Court has ordered the dancehall artiste to pay an amount of one hundred and twenty thousand Dollars ($120,000) to Maverick City Entertainment, organizers of the popular Wildaland Festival.

In an order of substituted service, the court led by her ladyship Afi Agbanu Kudomor J. granted other reliefs to the plaintiff.



Among other reliefs, judgment was entered on behalf of the plaintiff for interest on the sum of $120,000 from 14th December 2021 to the date of the final payment at a rate of 5.5% (New York federal interest rate) being a sum total of ten thousand eight hundred and ninety-two United States Dollars forty-seven cents ($10,892.47).



