6
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif is over hyped – Entertainment pundit

Video Archive
Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Power Entertainment pundit Sally Mann, has asserted that Black Sherif is over hyped.

Speaking about VGMA23 on Power Entertainment on Power979fm and TVXYZ Sally revealed that, Black Sherif’s “Kweku The Traveler” is overhyped and due to that he performed poorly at the event.

“Kweku the Traveler is over hyped, the hype did not match his performance at the VGMA23”, she said.

She further revealed that, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong known professionally as Black Sherif has a bad fashion sense.

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem “Second Sermon” released in July 2021.

Source: myxyzonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Related Articles: