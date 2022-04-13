Black Sherif is the number one artiste in the world - Tim Westwood praises

Tim Westwood and Black Sherif

Tim Westwood claims Black Sherif is the future

Tim Westwood arrives in Ghana



Black Sherif trends on social media



Famous British DJ, Tim Westwood, has joined the tall list of people loving sensational artiste, Black Sherif, over his unique blend in music composition.



In an interview on TV3’s Newday, the DJ praised artistes in Ghana for doing so well while honouring Black Sherif for doing amazing work.



“The energy right now is amazing. Black Sherif is the number one artiste in the world. So many artistes out of Ghana are doing amazing things at the moment. It’s great to be part of it,” he said.

Raining praises for the ‘Second Semon’ artiste, he also asserted that Black Sherif was going to change everything in the music industry.



“I think black Sherif is going to change everything. He is the future. I will for black Sherif to come to the UK so I work with him,” he added.



Meanwhile, Tim Westwood who is noted widely for featuring Ghanaian artistes and other African stars on his Tim Westwood TV show to showcase their freestyle on the turntables to the world spoke fondly about his experience with artistes in Ghana.



“I’m up in the clubs doing my thing, on the radio ripping it down, and I’ve got TimWestwoodTV. Tim Westwood TV is our youtube channel, and we’ve had a lot of tremendous Ghanian artiste come through,” Time Westwood discloses.



The British DJ is in Ghana to share his passion with Ghanaians in Ghana over the weekend in Kumasi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Emperor Night Club.