Black Sherif joins Spotify’s RADAR programme

Black Sherif Aa Black Sherif is a fast rising Ghanaian afrobeat musician

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist, Black Sherif, forms part of some six African megastars to join Spotify’s RADAR programme.

The programme aims at connecting artists with new audiences and providing them with editorial and on-and-off platform support to help propel them to the next stage of their careers.

The full list of artists from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa includes DBN GOGO, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz.

This batch of artists follows in the footsteps of other African talents like Elaine, Willy Cardiac, Tems and Focalistic who all joined the programme in 2020 and were exposed to new global fan communities on the platform as a result.

“It gives me so much joy to bring back our RADAR Africa program and to do so within a deservingly bigger and better format. It is so important that we continue to identify and find ways to offer developing artists a fair chance at success on and off-platform.

We have six outstanding ones from the region, to begin with, and look forward to sharing in their journey while we provide the resources to elevate them to the next level of their respective careers, and hopefully make thousands more Spotify fans around the world,”says Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Spotify Africa.

Since its launch, RADAR has driven an increase in listening and furthered fan-artist connections and, as part of the programme, these artists will receive editorial, on-platform and off-platform support from Spotify to help broaden their respective fanbases.

Moreover, as part of its Global Hub launch, Spotify will prioritise the promotion of RADAR playlists, RADAR podcasts, Spotify Singles, and priority releases from RADAR artists across all regions.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
