Black Sherif mounts VGMA stage with ‘pragya’

23rd VGMA held

Black Sherif performs at VGMA



Blacko wins two awards at 23rd VGMA



Among the highlights of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was Black Sherif’s performance which was characterized by drama.



After making an entry with his ‘Second Sermon’ and performing ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ to the admiration of the audience, Blacko exited the stage with a tricycle, commonly referred to as ‘pragya’.



The yellow tricycle had ‘T-Taller’ inscribed on its windscreen.

On the night, Black Sherif won two awards – Best New Artiste and Hip-hop Song of the Year. Although some tipped him to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award, his competitor KiDi of Lynx Entertainment walked home with the trophy.



Black Sherif has been a sensation ever since the release of his ‘First Sermon’. His popularity has soared with the release of ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ as both songs have gained popularity in both Ghana and abroad.



He has had a collaboration with Burna Boy on ‘Second Sermon’ remix and keeps earning respect from some international acts for his ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ monster hit song.



The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 7, 2022.



The event hosted by Berla Mundi saw performances from other musicians including Ohemaa Mercy, Camidoh and Gyakie.









