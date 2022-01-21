Black Sherif overwhelmed with stardom?

Black Sherif hints at depression

Black Sherif’s tweet sparks depression rumours

Black Sherif misses his past life



Ghanaian artistes battle low moments



Ghanaian afrobeats artiste, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has shared a post stating how much he misses his life prior to stardom.



Although it is unclear what triggered such emotions, the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker in a post on social media disclosed how much he misses his normal life.



“I liked it more when my life was mine, when I used to enjoy living in fear because it became my routine, when I felt safe being real and hopefully I sail through these all to meet a new one,” he stated on Twitter.

Black Sherif perhaps may be having a hard time dealing with the pressure of stardom like most stars encounter.



It has been the case that many Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Gyakie, Kumi Guitar among others have publicly highlighted the pressure associated with stardom.



Earlier in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, popular singer Sefa, also stated that artistes just like every ordinary Ghanaian battle down moments.



