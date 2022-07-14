0
Black Sherif performs ‘second sermon’ remix with Burna Boy in UK

Burna Boy And Black Sherif 43 Musicians, Burna Boy and Black Sherif

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Black Sherif has finally joined Burna Boy for a tour.

The Nigerian musician promised to take Sherif on tour following their ‘Second Sermon’ remix collaboration.

Some people, including musician, Kwaw Kese, questioned why Burna Boy was not fulfilling his promise after he performed the song during one of his tours.

The day is finally here—as Burna Boy has walked his talks.

In a video available to Zionfelix.net, Black Sherif and Burna Boy performed the ‘Second Sermon’ remix song at an event in the United Kingdom.

They were full of energy as they performed to the teeming crowd.

Source: zionfelix.net
