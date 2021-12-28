Black Sherif promotes 'one love' among Ghana-Nigerian artistes

Black Sherif promotes peace among Ghanaians and Nigerians

Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy



Shatta Wale incurs the wrath of Nigerians over hate comments



Black Sherif has promoted peace and disassociated himself from statements made by Shatta Wale at his ‘Freedom Concert’ where he called Nigerians “stupid” and asked them to “fuck off”.



Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known professionally as Black Sherif shared a stage with Grammy award winner, Burna Boy during his mega concert held at Lagos’ Eko Convention Center and promoted unity among Ghanaians and Nigerians.



The artiste promoted love as he ended his performance by saying “Ghana, Nigeria, we are one forever. One love”.

His speech follows an earlier one made by Shatta Wale about Nigerians.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale recently drew attention to himself when he insulted Ghanaian music industry players and Nigerians at his ‘Freedom Concert’ on December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



