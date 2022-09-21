0
Black Sherif ready with a new solo single, Soja

Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has announced the release date for a new song.

The record set to be released on Thursday, 22 September, 2022, comes as a surprise to fans.

It is the official solo follow-up to his world famous 'Kwaku the Traveller'.

According to Black Sherif, via a Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, tweet, the song "was penned down in a bloody war."

The cover art shows a black background with a metal helmet akin to the German Stahlhelm used in World War II in the middle.

Towards its rear, what appears to be dust glitters in light which could very well be sunlight.

Another possiblity is, it is gold dust.

Above the steel helmet that casts a shadow can be seen in bold, the inscription 'Soja' which means soldier.

The word is written in a blood red colour.

