Black Sherif releases date of his debut album titled ‘The Villain I Never Was’

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, also known as Black Sherif, is a popular figure in Ghana and a nominee for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The talented Ghanaian rapper and performer has been the centre of attention ever since he first gained infamy on the music scene.

He consistently releases chart-topping songs and gives excellent verses on songs on which he is featured.

The multi-award-winning rapper who released “Soja” on Thursday, September 22, 2022, also revealed the completion and release date for his debut album, which is titled “The Villian I Never Was”.

Controversies have sparked up regarding the release of his new song dubbed ‘SOJA’. Anxiety amongst the fans has made them not to wait any longer for the album since his lyrics are straight forward from his heart in addition to his fans relating to his lyrics.

From the details he shared via his official Apple Music account, the album will be avail able for purchase and streamed on all digital music platforms on Thursday October 6, 2022.

The album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which contained 14 tracks which includes ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Burna boy, ‘Kweku The Traveller’, and ‘SOJA’.

