Black Sherif reveals how he got Burna Boy on his 'Second Sermon' remix

Black Sherif and Nigerian artiste Burna Boy

Black Sherif releases remix of his Second Sermon

Burna Boy features on Black Sherif's song



Burna Boy to go on a tour with Black Sherif



Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif has revealed how he got Grammy Award winner Burna Boy on the remix of his second sermon.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on the entertainment segment of TV3 New Day, the artiste revealed that a popular Nigerian dancer by the name Poco played his song to the artist and he liked it.



"I don't know who played the song for Burna but I think it was Poco, and Burna loved the song," he said.



According to the artiste, a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to him after the 'African Giant' heard the song and the communication continued.

"So someone from Burna's team reached out to me on WhatsApp and said, 'yo Burna dey love your tune, are you free to have a video call?'", Blacko recalled.



Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began, the artiste revealed.



The song which was released on December 8, 2021, already has over two hundred thousand views on YouTube.



Meanwhile, the official video of the original song, released on July 16, 2021 has over six million views on YouTube.



'Second Sermon' talks about the struggles of an individual and how he has succumbed to these challenges that have engulfed him by embracing misconduct in his quest to survive.