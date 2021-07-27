Black Sherif reveals the major reason behind his success

• Black Sherif has attributed his success story to being original

• The rapper has received massive support since the start of his career



• Black Sherif has won the hearts of music lovers specifically, ‘hustling fans’ by producing songs they can relate to



Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif has disclosed that staying true to his personality and being ‘organic’ has been the ‘backbone’ for his success.



The artiste who appears to have gained a lot of traction for his works and especially for his unique presentation has stated that his works are being appreciated mainly because he did not mimic anybody’s style.



“I want to stay around for a very long time and that will all depend on the songs I drop. I have a solid team behind me who make sure what I put out is the best and all the positive reviews I’ve had so far are very encouraging. I’m sure it’s mainly because of my originality,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Acknowledging the fact that not all musicians receive this kind of support from Ghanaians at the start of their career, Black Sheriff said;

“Not many up-and-coming musicians get the huge support at the beginning of their careers but the support I am getting now is overwhelming. The reactions to my songs on YouTube and the positive comments I read online show that I am doing something great. Since I dropped Money and Destiny last year, the support has been massive till today and that has been encouraging.”



Black Sherif prior to his fame, made fruitless attempts to announce himself for more than five years until luck smiled on him later in 2020.



He has successfully churned back-to-back hit songs, notably ‘The first and second sermon’, which depicts the everyday hustle of an ordinary Ghanaian.



Both songs have received massive support and airplay from Ghanaians as shortly after its release it has clocked over a million views on YouTube and other digital streaming platforms.



