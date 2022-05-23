Black Sherif rubbishes Blakk Rasta’s claim that his music is ‘one-way’

Black Sherif tackles Blakk Rasta's assertion of him

After Black Sherif released three singles that made waves internationally, the young artiste has become the darling boy of many because of his unique lyrical prowess and humble touch to his music.



Although the 20-year-old artiste has been applauded for the songs he has released, Blakk Rasta has described Black Sherif music as a ‘one-way’. He is of the view that the young musician has been monotonous and needs to spice up his craft.



In a rebuttal, Black Sherif in an interview on Citi TV narrated his journey and struggles before his recognition and global acceptance.



According to him, he worked hard behind the scenes before his three popular singles ‘First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon, 'Kwaku the Traveler’ and isn’t offended by Blakk Rasta’s words.

“Man has been working from time, man didn't just pull up. We've been on the road from time., We've met things and seen things but he dey talk from what he sees.



“I don't think I’m lucky. We get luck, we get grace but man, I’m not offended but I’m just trying to clear this,” he said in Pidgin English.



Blacko also added that he has songs from 2019 that will refute Blakk Rasta’s claim that he seems to make songs the ‘one-way’.



“That's what he thinks but I don't go like that. Brother, I can play you songs I used to make back in 2019 and I know songs I'm making right now and I know my taste,” he added.



In Blakk Rasta’s words that got Black Sherif to react, he said:



“Black Sherif is a brother who is very lucky, people have made songs better than ‘Kwaku the Traveler’. He is very lucky and he has a real grace that is upon him. If I were him, I will start looking at the mistakes of others and move on.

“I have listened to two of his songs and I think that they are so similar. Similarity is not ‘one-way’ but if he is not careful it will be a one-way artiste. His song sounds almost the same. He is a good guy and I love him."



