5
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif’s 'Kwaku The Traveller' tops Apple Music in Nigeria

Video Archive
Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

Black Sherif’s new single, Kwaku the Traveller, sits comfortably at Number 1 on the Apple Music chart in Nigeria.

This happens to be a massive feat for Ghana's music industry as this is the first time a piece from the country has topped the charts in Nigeria.

Asake and Burna Boy’s 'Sungba', Pheelz and Buju’s 'Finesse' follow 2nd and third respectively.

'Blacko' dropped 'Kwaku the Traveller' on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 and within four days, this new anthem is already doing magic.

The song details the trials and woes of life’s journey. Mistakes and victories that one journeys through as well as the relentless grit that fuels perseverance.

Listen and download on all musical platforms. #KwakuTheTraveller



Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson