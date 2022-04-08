Black Sherif's ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ number one on world-famous streaming platform

Black Sherif on the global scale

Black Sherif releases ‘Kwaku the Traveler’

Black Sherif's 'Kwaku the Traveler' hits one million views on YouTube



Black Sherif becomes global sensation



Black Sherif has topped one of the world’s famous streaming platforms with his new single ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ which was released on March 30, 2022.



A search that was conducted on April 7 and April 8, 2022, confirms ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ was number one on Shazam ahead of top Hollywood stars like Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, and other global icons.



The news of Black Sherif’s achievement made him a trending topic on Twitter.

With the news going around on social media, the artiste hasn't reacted but has shared people’s posts tagging him on Instagram about the success he has chalked.



Meanwhile, Blacko topped Twitter trends when he released the song, ‘Kwaku the Traveller' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022.



Currently, he has surpassed over a million views on YouTube with countless comments praising the artiste for his musical prowess.



The new single by the artiste unfolded a sequential storytelling technique which was this time around not presented in Twi like in many of Blacko’s other songs.



With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste shocked many social media users over his lyrical prowess in the English man’s tongue.

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He is well known for his song Second Sermon featuring Burna Boy in Nigeria.







