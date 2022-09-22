Black Sherif's 'Soja': Here are the lyrics of the song

Black Sherif

The wait is over as Black Sherif has finally released his 'Soja' single after announcing it to the world on September 20, 2022, through his social media handles.

‘Soja’ - the street gospel song; shows a mentally fortified side of him while he expresses his vulnerability and lays off every fear in an infectious cadence.



Since the release of the song which is Blacko's 2nd for the year, the musician has been in the top spot of Ghana trends on Twitter.



The release comes ahead of his debut album.



Below are the lyrics of 'Soja'.



[Verse 1]



My mystery box is somewhere very near



I feel it inside me, I’m feeling very weird



Something wey I dey chase



For years back in the days



If you told me I would see this flag waving I won’t believe you, no



Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)



Heya!



I’m too close I can feel it



Something is vibrating



Inside me I’m celebrating



But outside them dey kill me



My own-self dey kill me (My own body, my own body)



[Pre-Chorus] My own anxiety

My inferiority what what what



Ah! dem all dey kill me (Dem all dey kill me)



And I don’t feel okay



My heart is beating so fast



So fast



So fast



[Chorus]



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja



Stand and beat your chest



Them dey come



Them dey come



Them dey come



No make them catch you off-guard



Don’t let them touch your skin o



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja



Stand and beat your chest



Them dey come



Them dey come

Them dey come



No make them catch you off-guard



Don’t let them touch your skin o



[Verse 2]



Cause you know how e be my shella



Streets getting colder



They bury my brother spirit he no fit stand proper he dey shake o



He no fit stand proper he dey shake o



It’s hard to believe my genna



You for see with your naked eyes I swear my papa



This season is a very dark one (A very dark season)



This season is a very dark one o (A very dark season)



[Pre-Chorus] My own anxiety



My inferiority what what dey kill me



Dem all dey kill me



Dem all dey kill me



And I don’t feel okay



My heart is beating so fast

So fast



So fast



[Chorus]



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja



Stand and beat your chest



Them dey come



Them dey come



Them dey come



No make them catch you off-guard



Don’t let them touch your skin o



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja



Stand and beat your chest



Them dey come



Them dey come



Them dey come



No make them catch you off-guard



Don’t let them touch your skin o[Outro]



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest



Them dey come



Them dey come



Them dey come



No make them catch you off-guard



Don’t let them touch your skin o



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja



Stand and beat your chest



Them dey come



Them dey come



Them dey come



No make them catch you off-guard



Don’t let them touch your skin o



Take a listen to the song below.



